Rohan Palekar Buys 7,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Rohan Palekar acquired 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $117,880.00.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 89bio by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in 89bio by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

