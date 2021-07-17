Rohan Palekar Buys 7,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Rohan Palekar acquired 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $117,880.00.
NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $42.36.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.