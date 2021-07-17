Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.64.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$67.22 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.68 and a 1-year high of C$67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$63.73. The company has a market cap of C$33.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

