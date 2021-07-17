ROAD One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,212.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. ROAD has a total market cap of $154,680.10 and approximately $5,212.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00103298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00143935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,779.14 or 0.99969814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.