Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Short Interest Up 65.3% in June

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVE opened at $12.54 on Friday. Riverview Financial has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter.

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

