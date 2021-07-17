Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $63.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 457,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $78.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

