RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $54,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

RH opened at $661.64 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $277.00 and a 12 month high of $733.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $659.25.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

