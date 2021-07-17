Reviewing Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) & Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Newell Brands and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands 6.11% 22.60% 5.85% Latham Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newell Brands and Latham Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $9.39 billion 1.23 -$770.00 million $1.79 15.11 Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Latham Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newell Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Newell Brands and Latham Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 1 4 4 1 2.50 Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Newell Brands currently has a consensus price target of $26.28, suggesting a potential downside of 2.80%. Latham Group has a consensus price target of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 28.91%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Newell Brands.

Summary

Newell Brands beats Latham Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands. Its Home Solutions segment offers food and home storage; fresh preserving; vacuum sealing; and home fragrance products under the Ball, Chesapeake Bay Candle, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The company's Learning and Development segment provides writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex Waterman, and X-Acto brands. Its Outdoor and Recreation segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities under the Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, and Marmot brands. The company markets its products to warehouse clubs, department stores, drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies, home centers, sporting goods retailers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and travel retailers. The company was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

