Reviewing Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) & Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 2.39% N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum -141.78% 124.89% 8.38%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hess Midstream and Laredo Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 1 5 0 2.83 Laredo Petroleum 1 2 3 0 2.33

Hess Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.04%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $60.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.47%. Given Hess Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.73, indicating that its share price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hess Midstream and Laredo Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.09 billion 0.53 $24.00 million $1.31 17.71 Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 1.42 -$874.17 million $11.51 5.21

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Laredo Petroleum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it had assembled 133,199 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 24,642 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

