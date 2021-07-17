Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Get Retail Value alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RVI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12. Retail Value has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Value will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Retail Value by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth about $22,074,000. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth about $10,182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Value by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Value (RVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.