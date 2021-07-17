Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Critical Contrast

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clipper Realty and Retail Properties of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00 Retail Properties of America 0 5 0 0 2.00

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 50.41%. Retail Properties of America has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential downside of 14.64%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clipper Realty and Retail Properties of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $122.85 million 1.07 -$4.91 million $0.38 21.58 Retail Properties of America $430.04 million 5.75 $14.57 million $0.84 13.71

Retail Properties of America has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and Retail Properties of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -6.43% -6.98% -0.64% Retail Properties of America -0.71% -0.19% -0.08%

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Clipper Realty pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Properties of America pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Retail Properties of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Retail Properties of America beats Clipper Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

