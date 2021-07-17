Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Sells $43,397.64 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $43,397.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Peter Derycz sold 28,520 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $84,989.60.
- On Monday, July 12th, Peter Derycz sold 9,005 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,285.15.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $40,084.46.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $470,943.00.
Research Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 67,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,912. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 million, a PE ratio of -294.00 and a beta of 0.47.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Research Solutions Company Profile
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.
