Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Sells $43,397.64 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $43,397.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Peter Derycz sold 28,520 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $84,989.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Peter Derycz sold 9,005 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,285.15.

On Thursday, July 8th, Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $40,084.46.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $470,943.00.

Research Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 67,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,912. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 million, a PE ratio of -294.00 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 71.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

