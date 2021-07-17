Research Analysts Set Expectations for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

