Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deutsche Post (DPW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW) in the last few weeks:

7/13/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/13/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/8/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

7/8/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/8/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/7/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €63.66 ($74.89) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/7/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/7/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/7/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/2/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €77.18 ($90.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/30/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €56.09 ($65.99) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €71.33 ($83.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA DPW traded down €0.38 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €58.24 ($68.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,868 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €55.52. Deutsche Post AG has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

