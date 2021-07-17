Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Republic Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Republic Services stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

