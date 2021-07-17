Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 56,700 Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 966,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $201.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.68.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

