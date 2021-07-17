Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,014 Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of NetSol Technologies worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 9,500 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,383.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

