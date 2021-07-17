Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in USA Truck by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 30,142 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.21. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

