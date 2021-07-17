Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento Sells 3,300 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 69,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,800. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,918,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.