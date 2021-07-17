Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.68. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $479.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. Analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.