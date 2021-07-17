Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of RGLS opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 78,223 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 1,477.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 149,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

