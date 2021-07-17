Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to report sales of $264.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.72 million to $279.70 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $231.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 1,090,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,998. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 172.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.