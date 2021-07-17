Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Regency Affiliates stock remained flat at $$6.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 730. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18. Regency Affiliates has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.50.

Get Regency Affiliates alerts:

Regency Affiliates Company Profile

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Affiliates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Affiliates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.