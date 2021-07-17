Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RDLCF remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Redline Communications Group has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53.

About Redline Communications Group

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

