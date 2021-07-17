RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

