Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 65.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,432 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 37.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 45.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 115,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $54.11 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,755.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,385,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.