Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.9 days.

Shares of Recipe Unlimited stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92. Recipe Unlimited has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCPUF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Recipe Unlimited from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

