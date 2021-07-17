RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

