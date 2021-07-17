Raymond James Analysts Give Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) a C$2.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75.

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 33,700 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$67,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$934,000. Insiders have sold a total of 131,900 shares of company stock worth $264,782 over the last ninety days.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

