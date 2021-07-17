RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €480.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €480.00 ($564.71) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RAA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €572.56 ($673.59).

RAA stock opened at €815.40 ($959.29) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €753.56.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

