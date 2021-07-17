RAMP (RAMP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.30 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $53.92 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00048384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.00791092 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,027,050 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

