Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $369,086.92 and approximately $108.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00103597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00144306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,796.20 or 1.00305202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,312,959 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

