Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 535,964 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. 190,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

