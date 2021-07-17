Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.95 Million Position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,470,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

