Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 500,956 KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of KL Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $194,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,130,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,850,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,835,000.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $9.71 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.