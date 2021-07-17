Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 350,000 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VPCBU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

