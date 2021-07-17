Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 473,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

