Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 358,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCII. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $3,944,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $3,451,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $3,447,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,465,000.

NASDAQ HCII opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

