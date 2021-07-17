Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth $584,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,733,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,845,000.

OTCMKTS DTOCU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

