Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMKR. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,688,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,228,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,165,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,637,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,896,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMKR opened at $9.73 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

