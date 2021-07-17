Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 373,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,330,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Aurora Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

