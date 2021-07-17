Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.21 Million in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

