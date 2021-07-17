Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.17 Million in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 431,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth about $179,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Capital stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

