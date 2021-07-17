Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.05 Million in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 3.73% of Marquee Raine Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRAC. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of MRAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRAC. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

