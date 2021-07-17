Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Michael Karanikolas Sells 258,886 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 258,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $14,334,517.82.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of -13.85. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

