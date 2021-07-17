R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCM opened at $20.26 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,680,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

