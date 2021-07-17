Qwertycoin (QWC) 1-Day Volume Tops $188.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $826,246.89 and approximately $188.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

