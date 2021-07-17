Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,662,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,165,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,535 shares of company stock worth $670,231. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,194,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,931,000 after purchasing an additional 698,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 71.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 514,316 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $8,234,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $8,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $963.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.94. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

