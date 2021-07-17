Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

