Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get Quhuo alerts:

QH opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.52 million and a P/E ratio of -13.95. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quhuo (QH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.