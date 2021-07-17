Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,597,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after buying an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5,156.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 255,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after buying an additional 250,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $134.52 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

